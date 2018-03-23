Rosamund Pike wanted Mary Poppins’ role

London, March 26 (IANS) Actress Rosamund Pike wanted to play Mary Poppins in the franchise reboot, and says she even wrote to director Rob Marshall to show her interest.

Pike, 39, felt it was worth reaching out to the filmmaker to let him know she was interested in playing the magical nanny in “Mary Poppins Returns”. But the role went to Emily Blunt, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“I wrote ‘Just so you know, I would really love to be Mary Poppins. It’s worth putting your hat in the ring for things sometimes,” Pike told Total Film magazine.

When it comes to choosing her roles, the actress wants to work with directors who are passionate about projects.

“I really want to know the director has to make the film. It’s not just a job. I felt that very strongly with Jose for ‘Entebbe’. You want to know, Does this person have a strong take? Is it in their blood’,” she said.

–IANS

ks/rb