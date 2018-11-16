Rose leads World Golf Ranking, Koepka drops to 2nd

Madrid, Nov 19 (IANS) England’s Justin Rose and the United States Brooks Koepka have exchanged their positions again, as Rose returned to the No. 1 spot of the World Golf Ranking released on Monday, knocking Koepka down to second.

Rose had claimed the top spot after his victory at the Turkish Airlines Open, and then lost ground last week to Koepka, who dropped to the 12th place at the Dunlop Phoenix on Sunday after a two-year reign in Miyazaki, reports Efe news.

The rest of this week’s top-10 remained unchanged, except for England’s Tommy Fleetwood, who climbed one spot up to the ninth, and 10th placed US Rickie Fowler.

Further down the rankings, Englishman Danny Willett rocketed 186 places to be ranked world No. 90, following his victory at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

The current golf rankings and points are as follows:

1. Justin Rose (England) 10.03 average points

2. Brooks Koepka (USA) 10.03

3. Dustin Johnson (USA) 9.19

4. Justin Thomas (USA) 8.77

5. Bryson DeChambeau (USA) 7.31

6. Francesco Molinari (Italy) 6.47

7. Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 6.44

8. Jon Rahm (Spain) 6.40

9. Tommy Fleetwood (England) 5.97

10. Rickie Fowler (USA) 5.94.

