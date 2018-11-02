Rose regains top spot World Golf Rankings

Madrid, Nov 5 (IANS) English golfer Justin Rose regained the No. 1 spot in the World Golf Rankings released Monday.

Rose, 38, successfully defended the Turkish Open title on Sunday after defeating Li Haotong of China in a playoff, who climbed eight places to World No. 42, reports Efe.

Following his big win on Sunday, Rose said “It’s taken me 20 years to defend a title, I guess, so that’s great. The fun thing is, I still feel like there’s improvement to be had, and that’s what I’m looking for.”

Brooks Koepka of the United States was knocked down to second, after briefly holding the top spot for two weeks, while his compatriot Bryson DeChambeau moved up to fifth, trading places with Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland, now in sixth.

Holding steady were Italy’s Francesco Molinari in seventh and Spain’s Jon Rahm in eighth, as well as US golfers Dustin Johnson in third, Justin Thomas in fourth and Rickie Fowler in ninth.

England’s Tommy Fleetwood broke into the top 10, moving up one position from 11th, while US star Tiger Woods also moved up one spot to World No. 13.

The current golf rankings and points are as follows:

1. Justin Rose (England) 10.29 average points

2. Brooks Koepka (USA) 10.24

3. Dustin Johnson (USA) 9.56

4. Justin Thomas (USA) 9.10

5. Bryson DeChambeau (USA) 7.42

6. Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 6.83

7. Francesco Molinari (Italy) 6.62

8. Jon Rahm (Spain) 6.27

9. Rickie Fowler (USA) 6.25

10. Tommy Fleetwood (England) 6.07

–IANS

gau/sed