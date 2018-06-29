Roseanne Barr considers TV return

Los Angeles, July 4 (IANS) Actress-comedian Roseanne Barr, whose show “Roseanne” was taken off air over a controversry, might be heading back to the small screen sooner than expected.

During an appearance on Rabbi Shmuley Boteach’s podcast, Barr hinted at a possibility of returning to television, reports variety.com.

“Inside every bad thing is a good thing waiting to happen, and I feel very excited because I’ve already been offered so many things. I almost already accepted one really good offer to go back on TV, and I might do it,” Barr said, and added: “But we’ll see.”

ABC pulled the plug on “Roseanne” in May after Barr posted a series of racist tweets, including one that likened former President Barack Obama’s adviser Valerie Jarrett to an ape.

Barr had deleted the tweet and apologised.

Following the cancellation of “Roseanne”, the network gave a series order to “The Conners,” a spinoff starring original cast members John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson and Michael Fishman.

Barr, who played the matriarch on the recently revived sitcom, will not have any involvement in the new show.

–IANS

nv/rb