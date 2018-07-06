Roseanne Barr ‘won’t do TV interviews’ amid row

Los Angeles, July 10 (IANS) Actress-comedian Roseanne Barr says she will not be participating in any television interviews in the wake of her controversial tweet.

On July 8, Barr had said she would be doing an interview this week, tweeting, “To my wonderful fans who I treasure and love – who have carried me these past weeks when I was 2 weak 2 carry myself: I will be doing a TV interview this week. I’ll tell you about it tomorrow!”

But a day later, the actress revealed that she “won’t be doing any TV interviews” and will instead be filming and posting a video to her YouTube channel, reports people.com.

“After a lot of thought, I decided that I won’t be doing any TV interviews, too stressful and untrustworthy for me and my fans,” she tweeted Monday night.

“I’m going to film it myself and post it on my youtube channel in the next week-the entire explanation of what happened and why! I love you all – sign up and get ready,” she added.

The interview will likely address the ongoing backlash against Barr, whose hit series “Roseanne” was cancelled by ABC in May after Barr likened former Barack Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett to an “ape” in a tweet she later deleted.

The network has since greenlit a “Roseanne” spinoff without Barr.

