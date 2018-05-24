‘Roseanne’ show cancelled after racist tweet

London, May 30 (IANS) The “Roseanne” sitcom has been cancelled after its star Roseanne Barr went on a racist Twitter rant.

The ABC network cancelled the hit series on Tuesday, reports cnn.com.

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” a statement issued by ABC network read.

In one of the tweets, Barr wrote: “Muslim brotherhood and planet of the apes had a baby=vj.” Barr was responding to a comment about Valerie Jarrett, a top former aide to Former US President Barack Obama.

Barr had earlier apologised and said she was “now leaving Twitter”.

The cancellation comes just months after the show premiered to huge ratings.

