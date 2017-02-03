Roses at Mughal Gardens named after Mukherjee, wife

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) The Mughal Gardens at Rashtrapati Bhavan will have two new varieties of roses named after President Pranab Mukherjee and his late wife Suvra Mukherjee.

After the president inaugurates the “Udyanotsav” on Saturday, the gardens will be open for the public from February 5 to March 12, according to a statement on Friday.

The two varieties of roses named “President Pranab” and “Suvra Mukherjee” were developed by Pranabir Kumar Maity and Ashok Kumar Maity of Pushpanjali Rose Nursery at Jakpur in West Bengal in honour of the President.

The Indian Rose Federation issued a certificate after trials in January 2017. The roses were subsequently planted in the Mughal Gardens and are expected to blossom soon.

About 14,000 Tulip bulbs in seven different colours — red, orange, yellow mixed with red, pink and purple have been planted in the gardens this time.

Several beds of roses, including both new and heritage varieties are the main attraction of the long garden. Flower carpets in magnificent designs will be on display in the central lawns.

The dominant colour scheme of this year’s ornamental flowers is various shades of yellow, red and orange. A small cactus corner, like previous years, forms a part of the display.

Exhibition stalls will be set up near the “Spiritual Garden” displaying fresh vegetables and fruits grown in the President’s Estate Organic Farm. Visitors will also be able to see a Lotus pond with a cascading waterfall.

The entry and exit for the general public will be from Gate No. 35 of the President’s Estate, close to where North Avenue meets Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The Mughal Gardens will exclusively be open on March 10 for farmers, differently abled persons, defence/para-military forces and Delhi Police personnel.

