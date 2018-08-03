Rosie O’Donnell stages protest against Trump

Washington, Aug 7 (IANS) Actress Rosie O’Donnell and some performers from Broadway’s biggest musicals led a sing-along protest against US President Donald Trump outside the White House.

The renowned musicians and singers arrived here from New York on Monday evening and wore matching shirts that read: “Now showing TRUTH”. They even chanted the word “treason” for Trump, reports people.com.

O’Donnell said: “Let your voice be heard. Let the President know in no uncertain terms that we are alive, awake and we are woke. We are not going away.”

The group sang various songs like “A Brand New Day” and “Do you hear the people sing?” to hit out at Trump’s actions.

“The Rosie Show” host also tweeted a video in which singers make their way to the White House together on a bus and warm up their vocals with The Sound of Music’s “Climb Every Mountain”.

