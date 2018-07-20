Rosie Williams ‘reports sick troll’ to police

London, July 22 (IANS) “Love Island” star Rosie Williams called the police over a “sick troll” who threatened to “rape and murder” her.

The 26-year-old has claimed to have used her legal knowledge to deal with the “vile man” who has sent her multiple death threats, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Williams is upset over the disturbing comments, but wants her fans to know they should always phone the police if they are scared.

A source told The Sun: “He has written comments about hunting her down and raping her, and has also written comments about killing her. In one he said: ‘You’re nothing but a f*****g s**t. If I ever see you I’ll f****g stab you.’ These messages were really disturbing and upsetting for Rosie.”

Williams rose to fame after appearing on the current 2018 series of “Love Island” where she had a turbulent romance with Adam Collard.

–IANS

nv/rb