Rossi finds similarities between pianos, motorbikes at Yamaha event

Tokyo, Oct 17 (IANS) Italy’s Valentino Rossi and other MotoGP riders discussed the connection between a motorcycle and a piano during a promotional event organized by Yamaha here on Wednesday.

Rossi, Spain’s Maverick Vinales, France’s Johann Zarco, Malaysia’s Hafizh Syahrin and Japan’s Katsuyuki Nakasuga took part in the event, equally renowned for its motorbikes as for its pianos, reports Efe.

“You try to find the contact with the bike, I think that more or less happens with the piano. And this is important to be able to take the maximum from the instrument,” Rossi said.

The musical theme “Great Time” by Luxembourg composer Francesco Tristano was also presented at the event, which took place ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix at the Motegi Twin Ring circuit on Sunday.

Tristano, who discussed the similarities between the world of music and racing, said that the theme was inspired by a MotoGP race he had attended.

“I felt very familiar with many aspects of the preparation and the teamwork involved in an event like this. It was very intense especially, in the box. On the grid was something, but in the box was something very unique. Something I could relate to, just before the performance,” Tristano said.

The Japanese MotoGP Grand Prix will take place on Sunday.

