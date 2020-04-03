Roughly 1 in 4 Ontario ICU beds occupied by patients hit by COVID-19

TORONTO

There are currently more than 430 patients in Ontario hospital intensive care beds who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or are suspected to have the coronavirus.

According to reports, 92 patients in critical care wards have been confirmed positive for COVID-19, while another 342 ICU patients are considered “suspected” cases.

Patients are classified as suspected cases when they have a fever or cough and have either travelled to an area affected by COVID-19 or have been in close contact with a confirmed or probable case of the coronavirus but their lab tests are unavailable.

This means confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases now account for roughly one out of every four patients currently in Ontario’s intensive care units — the first crucial medical resource to be overwhelmed by the spread of the virus in Italy, Spain and New York City.

Despite the hundreds of confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases, Ontario’s ICUs are not full. On average, hospital critical care wards are running at an average occupancy rate of 76 per cent, leaving some 500 beds available.

The health system began a push in mid-March to postpone non-emergency surgeries, which reduced demand for critical care beds.

A group of Toronto-based health scientists predict that demand for ICU beds from COVID-19 patients will peak in early-to-mid-April at more than 700 patients.

Ontario hospitals have a total of 2,053 adult critical-care beds, according to the Ministry of Health’s figures, and officials say pandemic plans would allow the system to expand its ICU capacity.

While Ontario’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in ICU has roughly doubled every two days over the past week, the number of suspected cases has not increased as rapidly.

Still, the revelation that 342 patients in Ontario ICUs are suspected to have contracted COVID-19 calls into question Ontario’s official count of positive cases — reported Sunday as 1,326, in addition to 23 deaths.

The province has faced criticism for delays in producing test results and for testing a far smaller segment of its population than either Quebec, British Columbia or Alberta.

It’s unclear why so many patients in the ICUs suspected of having COVID-19 do not have definitive test results. Public Health Ontario has indicated it would prioritize testing any samples from hospitalized patients.

The vast majority of patients with confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19 are accommodated in what Ontario classes as “Level 3” beds, the highest level of critical care. Among all patients currently in Level 3 care, roughly one in three are either confirmed or suspected to have the virus.

Critical Care Services Ontario was created in 2006 in response to the SARS epidemic, with a mandate for “better management of critical care resources across hospitals and jurisdictions in the case of a sudden spike in demand,” according to its website.