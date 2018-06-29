Rouhani threatens to quit nuke deal if interests not secured

Tehran, July 6 (IANS) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has reiterated that if Iran’s interests within the 2015 nuclear deal are not secured, it may leave the accord, Press TV reported on Thursday.

During a meeting in the Austrian capital of Vienna, Rouhani told Yukiya Amano, director general of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), that Iran might reconsider its cooperation level with the international nuclear watchdog.

Iran has proved that its nuclear activities have always been peaceful, Rouhani said, referring to the IAEA reports issued following the signing of the 2015 landmark nuclear deal, known officially as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Iran has been committed to its obligations under the deal, he stressed. Besides IAEA regular inspections to Iran’s nuclear sites, Iran has allowed short-notice inspections carried out under the IAEA Additional Protocol.

Tehran will decide on the level of its cooperation with the IAEA, if the world fails to save the deal and Iran’s interests therein, Rouhani said.

The 2015 pact between six major powers and Iran restricts its nuclear activities in exchange for the easing of the sanctions on the Islamic republic.

However, US President Donald Trump has urged the IAEA to widen its inspections to Iran’s military sites despite his decision on May 8 to pull out of the deal. The demands have been rejected by Iran.

Rouhani started on Monday his visits to Switzerland and Austria as Iran and the European Union are holding talks on how to save the nuclear deal despite the US pullout.

