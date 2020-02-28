Rouhani urges global action against COVID-19 outbreak

Tehran, March 1 (IANS) Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani has called for a global action against the outbreak of COVID-19 as the disease has become a global issue.

Rouhani, made the remarks during a phone call with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Saturday, Xinhua reported, citing Iran’s state TV.

“No country will be able to fully avoid the virus,” he said.

“All countries will consequently have no choice other than to share their experience and resources to counter this issue,” he added.

The Iranian President noted that “we look forward to expanding bilateral and regional medical cooperation with all countries in the region over the issue”.

According to the latest statement released by Iran’s Health Ministry on Saturday, COVID-19 infections have taken the lives of 43 Iranians, with a total number of 593 people being diagnosed with the disease across the country.

