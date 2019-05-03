Rouhani vows to defeat US through ‘unity, resistance’

Tehran, May 4 (IANS) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday said that Tehran will “defeat” Washington through unity of the nation following the end of the 180-day US waivers for major importers of Iran’s oil, announced by the White House, which aggravates the impact of tough measures against the Middle Eastern nation.

“We should solidify our unity and strengthen hope in (the Iranian) society. The US aims to disappoint the Iranians and sow discord between the people and the government by exerting the sanction pressures,” Rouhani was quoted as saying by IRNA news agency.

Rouhani said that the US seeks to lower Iran’s oil income and has targeted its independence and sovereignty through economic pressures.

“We have to increase our hard currency income and cut our currency expenditures. We have no other way but to unite and resist.”

The US waivers for India, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey, Italy and Greece — major importers of Iran’s oil — formally expired on Thursday.

Last May, US President Donald Trump withdrew from the JCPOA, an Iran international nuclear deal signed in 2015.

Following the withdrawal, Trump’s administration reimposed the sanctions on Iran’s oil exports in November, which had been lifted under the JCPOA.

Tehran has vowed to bypass the US sanctions and continue to export its oil.

–IANS

soni/bg