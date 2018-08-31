Royal Bank of Scotland hails SC ruling on gay sex

Bengaluru, Sep 6 (IANS) The Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) on Thursday hailed the Supreme Court verdict on decriminalising Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and upholding the rights of the LGBT community.

“As an advocate of ensuring equal opportunities in workspace, our bank commends the apex court’s ruling against Section 377, which will ensure individuals are comfortable in their own skin,” said RBS Managing Director (International Hubs) Anuranjita Kumar in a statement from Mumbai.

Earlier in the day, a five-judge bench decriminalised homosexuality, saying it was the constitutional and not social morality which will prevail.

