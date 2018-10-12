Royal wedding: Princess Eugenie ties the knot

London, Oct 12 (IANS) Princess Eugenie of York, the British Queen’s granddaughter, on Friday tied the knot with her long-term partner in a grand ceremony at the Windsor castle attended by 850 guests, including most members of the UK’s royal family.

The dean of Windsor’s St. George’s Chapel, Reverend David Conner, officiated the ritual that wed the princess, 28, to tequila executive Jack Brooksbank, 32, whom she met during a skiing trip in 2010, the BBC reported.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, acted as pageboy and bridesmaid.

Friday’s star-studded guest list included celebrities from all walks of life, such as musicians (Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli and English singers Robbie Williams and Ellie Goulding), models like Cara Delevigne and Naomi Campbell, actors and comedians like Stephen Fry, Liv Tyler, Jack Whitehall and Jimmy Carr and elite fashion designer David Emanuel.

“It is in the presence of the God of love shown to us in Jesus Christ that Eugenie and Jack have made their vows, confident that even our fragile human loving can be a merciful ingredient in a loving God’s providential operation in an often all-too-troubled world,” were Conner’s words before the couple formally became spouses.

This is the second royal wedding held at Windsor so far this year, after the nuptials of Prince Harry (Eugenie’s cousin) and Meghan Markle on May 19.

Another 1,200 people who had won a ballot were able to attend a live broadcast in the castle grounds despite the strong winds, while thousands more thronged outside the gates.

Eugenie, ninth in the line of succession to the throne, is the younger daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York (the second son of Queen Elizabeth II and her consort, Prince Philip) and Sarah Ferguson.

–IANS

soni/sed