Rozlyn Khan to make TV debut with crime show

Mumbai, Aug 2 (IANS) Model-turned-actress Rozlyn Khan will make her small screen debut with a show titled “Crime Alert”.

The actress, who featured in the film “Jee Lene Do Ek Pal”, is playing a dancer in the show. The episode in which she features, will present the story of a young dancer who dances to earn for her family. She gets raped, following which she faces difficulties in life.

“Since the last two years, I have been busy doing theatre. When I got an offer to do a show on the story of a girl’s tragic life, I thought why not. This is crime-based show and the stories are episodic,” Rozlyn said in a statement.

“I was really touched when I heard the story. This is my debut on the small screen,” she added.

–IANS

nn/sed