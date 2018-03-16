RP Infosystems directors sent to three-day CBI custody

Kolkata, March 16 (IANS) A day after their arrest by the CBI in a bank fraud case, two Directors of Kolkata-based computer manufacturing firm R.P. Infosystems were on Friday sent to three-day custody of the central agency.

“Kaustuv Ray and Shibaji Panja were produced in a court on Friday, which remanded them to Central Bureau of Investigation custody till March 18,” a CBI official said.

An FIR was filed against the firm and its Directors last month following a complaint from Canara Bank on February 26 that the two, along with other accused, cheated it and nine other banks to the tune of Rs 515.15 crore.

The other members of the consortium are the State Bank of India, State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur, State Bank of Patiala, Union Bank of India, Allahabad Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, and Federal Bank.

The CBI had booked the firm in 2015 on charge of cheating IDBI Bank of Rs 180 crore.

–IANS

