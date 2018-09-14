Rs 1.72 lakh looted in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, Sep 16 (IANS) Armed robbers looted cash totalling Rs 1.72 lakh from a departmental store in Sahibabad in Ghaziabad district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday night in Naveen Park.

The police said four robbers, their faces covered by motrocycle helmets, barged into a departmental store and at gun point decamped with the money kept in a cash box. Store owner Vikas Goel said they took away all the cash amounting to Rs 1.72 lakh.

The criminals fired a shot in air to terrorize the locals before escaping, Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said.

–IANS

sps/mr