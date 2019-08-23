Rs 1.76 lakh fake notes, illegal arms seized in Rajasthan
Jaipur, Aug 28 (IANS) In two different raids, the Special Operations Group of the police has arrested three people with Rs 1.76 lakh counterfeit currency and a large cache of arms and ammunition.
While the counterfeit currency was recovered at Jaipur railway station; 23 pistols, seven magazines, 2 silencers and 20 live cartridges were seized from Sawai Madhopur.
“Acting on a tip-off, the SOG team seized 60 fake notes of Rs 2,000 denomination (Rs 1.20 lakh) from one Jagdish, a resident of Phulera,” said Additional Director General of Police (SOG) Anil Paliwal. The other person, Ramdhan, also a Phulera resident, was carrying 28 fake notes of Rs 2,000 face value.
The accused had brought these notes from the Bardhman district of West Bengal, a police official said.
In another case, the police have seized arms brought from Madhya Pradesh to Sawai Madhopur.
“Acting on a tip-off, we interrogated one man at MP-Rajasthan border in Sawai Madhopur and found a loaded pistol with six live cartridges. He also had 23 pistols, seven magazines, 2 silencers and 20 live cartridges in his bag, said Paliwal. The accused has been identified as Prem Singh, a resident of Karauli city.
During the interrogation, Singh said he brought weapons from Khargone in MP, said Paliwal.
–IANS
arc/rs/pcj