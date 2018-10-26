Rs 1 cr looted from vehicle in J-K

Jammu, Oct 27 (IANS) Unidentified gunmen looted Rs one crore in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, police said on Saturday.

A commercial transport vehicle ostensibly carrying building samples was going from Samba district to Delhi on Friday night when it was stopped by the robbers who, at gunpoint, opened the containers and looted Rs one crore, police said.

Sources said the robbery looked like an inside job since nobody would suspect a commercial transport vehicle of carrying such a huge amount of cash.

–IANS

