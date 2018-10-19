Rs 10 crore seized from car in poll-bound Telangana

Hyderabad, Oct 19 (IANS) In a major haul, police in Telangana on Friday seized Rs 10 crore cash from a car.

The cash was seized during checking of vehicles by the police in Adilabad district of Telangana, which is going to polls on December 7.

Several wads of currency notes, all in Rs 500s, were recovered from the vehicle which was coming from Nagpur in Maharashtra and headed to Hyderabad. The car was registered in Karnataka.

Police detained two persons travelling in the car.

The seizure was made during intensified checking of vehicles by authorities to implement the model code of conduct in the run up to the Assembly elections.

–IANS

ms/mr