Rs 125 crore earmarked for SATHI Centre at IIT-Kharagpur

Kharagpur, Sep 3 (IANS) An amount of Rs 125 crore has been earmarked for the SATHI (Sophisticated Analytical and Technical Help Institute) Centre at IIT-Kharagpur for three financial years starting from 2019-20, a statement said on Tuesday.

IIT-Kharagpur has been selected for the SATHI Centre initiative of the Department of Science and Technology (DST) of the Indian government.

The initiative will be developed as a state-of-the-art shared, professionally managed science and technology infrastructure facility. The primary objective of the centre is to extend help to the neighbouring academic institutes, research establishments and the industries, particularly the start-ups and manufacturing units for using sophisticated instruments, which do not exist anywhere else, in a few selected areas.

The equipment and facilities proposed to be acquired for this centre will cater to the ever increasing and diverse need of scientists and technologists of the country.

“An amount of Rs 125 crore is earmarked for the centre for coming three financial years starting from 2019-20,” the statement said.

The SATHI Centre will run 24×7 round the year. At least 70 per cent of instrument time will be reserved for external users from other academic institutes, national laboratories, start-ups, entrepreneurs and the industry.

