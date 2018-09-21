Rs 1,250-cr loss due to rains, Himachal CM tells Modi

Shimla, Sep 26 (IANS) Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the hill state suffered losses totalling approximately Rs 1,250 crore due to the heavy rains.

This was conveyed during Modi’s telephonic conversation with Thakur, an official statement said.

The Prime Minister assured the state of all possible central assistance, the statement added.

The Chief Minister thanked the Prime Minister for the deployment of three Army helicopters to rescue those stranded in the far-flung areas of the state due to heavy snow and rain.

More than 650 people, including five foreigners, have been evacuated in the past two days whereas over 1,000 others are still stranded in the Lahaul-Spiti district, which witnessed heavy snowfall, officials said on Wednesday.

Three stranded persons, including a pregnant woman from Nepal, have died in the past two days.

