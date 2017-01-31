Rs 2 lakh crore provided for micro entrepreneurial units: President

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) President Pranab Mukherjee on Tuesday said the government has provided over Rs 2 lakh crore for the development and refinancing of micro entrepreneurial units under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana.

Addressing the joint session of the two houses of Parliament on the first day of the Budget Session, the President said that core of the government’s policies was welfare of the poor, Dalits, farmers, labourers and the youth.

“Social and economic equality for deprived sections is the first promise of our constitution, our government is committed to fulfil it,” Mukherjee said.

He also hailed the government for its Pradhan Mantri YUVA Yojana launched for promoting entrepreneurship education and training for seven lakh students.

National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme has been launched with a budget outlay of Rs 10,000 crore, he said.

“My government salutes the strength of janashakti (people’s power) and pledges to constructively utilise it in Rashtra Nirman (nation building),” Mukherjee added.

