Rs 2 lakh in fake notes seized in Kolkata, two arrested

Kolkata, May 14 (IANS) Fake Indian currency notes (FICN) with face value of Rs 2,00,000 were seized in Kolkata and two Tamil Nadu residents have been arrested in this connection, police said here on Tuesday.

Based on prior information, the Special Task Force on Monday intercepted two Tamil Nadu-based FICN racketeers near the Shaheed Minar monument in central Kolkata.

A total of 100 fake notes of Rs 2,000 denomination each have been seized from Mani Govindan, 27, and Velu Mallapan, 29, both residents of Tamil Nadu’s Dharmapuri district.

–IANS

