Rs 4 cr grant for Centre of Excellence at AMU

Aligarh, May 13 (IANS) The Central government has approved a grant of Rs 4 crore to establish a “Centre of Excellence” to research on Bioinspired Nanomaterials and Drugs at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

The “Translational Research on Bioinspired Nanomaterials and Drugs from Endophytes” will be done in active collaboration of researchers from various national institutes.

Led by Professor Absar Ahmad, the varsity’s Interdisciplinary Nanotechnology Centre will act as a nodal lab to carry out the task of mass fabrication of bio-inspired nanomaterials, bio-nanoconjugates and complete characterisation, a university statement said.

“The project is aimed at mass production of chemically and physically difficult to synthesise nanoparticles, studies on metal accumulation in plants and employing them for bleaching of technologically important nanoparticles,” Ahmad was quoted as saying.

