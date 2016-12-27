Rs 406 cr released for Noida-Greater Noida Metro link

New Delhi, Dec 27 (IANS) For speedy execution of the Noida-Greater Noida Metro project, the National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB) on Tuesday released Rs 406 crore in funds.

The NCRPB released the funds as the first installment of the loan worth Rs 1,587 crore sanctioned by it to the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) for the 29.70-km Noida-Greater Noida Metro Project. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 5,533 crore.

“Noida-Greater Noida Metro link is important for enabling a seamless travel in the National Capital Region, which the board is committed to promote. Further release of funds to this important section depends on physical and financial progress of the section,” B.K. Tripathy, Member-Secretary of the NCRPB, said.

