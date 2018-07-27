Rs 411 cr allocated for protected monuments in 2018-19

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) An amount of Rs 41,127.86 lakh (Rs 411.27 crore) was allocated for conservation of 3,687 protected monuments during 2018-19 under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), parliament was told on Monday.

Stating protected monuments and museums are in “a fairly good state of preservation”, Minister of State for Culture Mahesh Sharma told the Lok Sabha, in a written reply, that they are attended to regularly as per specific requirements and availability of resources.

“ASI has already formulated comprehensive conservation policy for conservation of protected monuments,” he said, adding the amount set aside for Uttar Pradesh — having the highest number of monuments at 743 — is Rs 1,675 lakh.

“The protected monuments are kept in good condition. Public amenities are upgraded as per needs. All such features attract tourists visiting heritage monuments in the country,” he said.

–IANS

sj/vd