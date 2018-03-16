Rs 45,585 cr budget presented in Uttarakhand

Dehardun, March 22 (IANS) Uttarakhand’s Trivendra Singh Rawat-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttarakhand on Thursday presented a Rs 45,585 crore budget for financial year 2018-19.

The budget presented by Finance Minister Prakash Pant has allocated Rs 1,500 crore to develop Uttarakhand as an organic herbal state and has also made major allocations for encouraging start ups, achieving cent percent literacy, opening a trauma centre in each district, and establishing an international parliamentary studies, research and training centre..

A sum of Rs 86 crore has been allocated for construction of Metro Rail, among other things. The state government has also prioritized the tourism sector through various schemes including promotion of home stays. Revenue receipts are pegged at Rs 35,660 crore.

This was the second budget of the BJP government which was voted to power in 2017. In its first budget, the government had presented a Rs 39,957.20 crore budget.

