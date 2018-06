Ranchi, June 15 (IANS) Unidentified criminals looted Rs 54 lakh from ICICI staffers who were going to deposit the cash in an ATM in Jharkhand’s Palamu district on Friday.

According to police, two unidentified criminals came on a bike snatched the money bag from the bank employees.

The cash van was parked more than 100 metres away from the ATM. As soon as the bank staff carrying the cash started walking towards it, the criminals snatched the bag.

