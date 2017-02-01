Rs 544 cr may be allocated for nuclear units 5&6 at Kudankulam

Chennai, Feb 1 (IANS) The Indian government may allocate around Rs 544 crore for the setting up of next two 1,000 MW atomic power units – number 5 & 6 – at Kudankulam in Tamil Nadu.

According to the budget papers presented in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, the government may have to allocate $80 million (Rs 544 crore approximately) for setting up of the fifth and sixth 1,000 MW nuclear power plant with Russian technology at Kudankulam in Tamil Nadu.

Already two 1,000 MW units have been set up at Kudankulam and construction work for two more similar units have begun. A total of six 1,000 MW units are planned at Kudankulam and will be owned by Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL).

Meanwhile NPCIL has been requested to prepare detailed project report (DPR) for setting up of 10 units of 700 MW Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors over the next 10-15 years.

–IANS

vj/vd