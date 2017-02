Vijayawada, Feb 9 (IANS) The Income Tax Department unearthed Rs 56 lakh in cash on Thursday from a trader based in Nellore town of Andhra Pradesh, said tax officials.

The money was seized during a survey operation conducted earlier in the day.

The cash recovered has since been deposited in Pradhan Manthri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY), according to a press release issued by the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Vijayawada.

–IANS

