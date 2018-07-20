Rs 7 lakh in fake currency seized in Bengal, two arrested

Kolkata, July 22 (IANS) Fake Indian currency with a face value of Rs seven lakh was seized from West Bengal’s Malda district and two persons were arrested, a CID official said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Criminal Investigation Department arrested Biswajit Mondal and Manglu Sk, both residents of Malda district, from Baishnabnagar township’s crossing on Saturday evening after the fake currency was seized from them, he said.

Manglu was earlier arrested in another case and jailed for 22 months.

