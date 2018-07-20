Rs 786 cr textile unit coming up in Karnataka’s Chamarajnagar

Bengaluru, July 23 (IANS) Karnataka Heavy Industries Minister K.J. George on Monday said the state government would assist Sutlej Textiles Ltd in setting up its unit in Chamarajanagar district at a cost of Rs 786 crore.

The textile making unit is being set up at Badanaguppe and Kallambahalli villages of Chamarajanagar district, about 180 km southwest of Bengaluru.

“The new unit is one among the many new units coming up in the district as a result of the state government’s development policies,” George told reporters here.

The minister, who is also in-charge of the Sugar, Information Technology and Biotechnology (IT & BT) and Science and Technology portfolios, visited the industrial estate being set up by the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board.

The estate will be spread over 1,460 acres of land.

The minister said the single window clearance committee headed by Deputy Commissioner of the district B.B. Cauvery has also approved 94 projects with Rs 162 crore combined investment in the southwest district to enable its development and create jobs for the youth.

The minister said Sutlej would make sportswear in the 46 acres of land allotted to it.

The company will offer jobs to about 1,800 skilled youth, George said, promising the state’s help for its early commissioning.

“The state government is keen to encourage the industrial development of Chamarajanagar district as several of its regions are considered backward and do not have major industrial enterprises except granite and sugar factories,” he said.

The state’s Industrial Policy 2014-19 allows a subsidy of 20-25 per cent toAindustries being set up in the regions classified as “backward”.

Entrepreneurs belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, backward classes get an additional five per cent subsidy to set up their businesses in the regions.

Women entrepreneurs, businesspersons with disabilities and those who have served in the armed forces also get an additional five per cent subsidy for setting up their businesses in the backward regions.

–IANS

bha-fb/vd