RS adjourned briefly after protests by opposition

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) Proceedings in the Rajya Sabha were adjourned briefly on Wednesday after protests by opposition members on various issues, including the demand for a special status for Andhra Pradesh.

Soon after laying down the papers on the table of the House, Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu rejected the notices for suspension of rules and asked the members to raise their issues during Zero Hour.

“I have decided not to suspend the rules, but the matters mentioned are important and relevant. I have decided to take them up in Zero Hour, except the notice given by TDP member C.M. Ramesh,” Naidu said.

“Ramesh’s notice pertains to an important issue which is agitating the state. This was raised earlier also. I have decided allow a detailed short duration discussion on this. After consulting the Minister, we will decide the date,” he added.

But Ramesh persisted and demanded that the discussion begin “right now”. “This is not a new issue. We have been raising this since Budget session,” he said.

BSP member Satish Chandra Mishra and Samajwadi Party’s Ram Gopal Yadav asked the Chair to begin a discussion on a University Grants Commission (UGC) notification issued in March having a bearing on reservation for weaker sections in teaching jobs.

Amid the din, Naidu adjourned the House for a brief period till noon.

Congress members Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma, SP’s Ram Gopal Yadav and CPI’s D. Raja were among others who have given notices for suspension of the rules on various issues.

The session, which began on Wednesday, will have 18 sittings. It will conclude on August 10.

–IANS

bns/prs/mr