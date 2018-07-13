RS to discuss Andhra special status next week

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) The Rajya Sabha will discuss the implementation of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act and special assistance package next week.

The decision came at a meeting that chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu had with leaders of various parties.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which disrupted both Houses of Parliament over the issue during the Budget session, agreed to a short discussion in the Rajya Sabha.

The party had given a notice under the suspension of business rules on Wednesday, but Chairman Naidu rejected the notice and instead agreed for a short duration discussion.

Sources said Opposition leaders in the meeting assured TDP Parliamentary Party Leader Y.S. Chowdary that a detailed discussion will be enabled.

