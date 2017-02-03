RSP MP’s notice for adjournment on Ahamed’s death not accepted

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) Revolutionary Socialist Party of India member N. K. Premachandran on Friday gave a notice for adjournment of the Lok Sabha’s business to seek a probe into alleged “ill-treatment and grave disrespect” by RML hospital authorities to IUML leader E. Ahamed, who died at the hospital early on Wednesday.

The notice, alongwith other adjournment notices, was not accepted by Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.

She said that though matters mentioned in the notices for adjournment were important, these could be raised on other occasions and did not call for adjourning business of the house.

“I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely: The ill-treatment and grave disrespect shown to the senior sitting member of Lok Sabha and former union minister E. Ahamed who passed away on January 31, 2017 by the RML hospital authorities and a high level enquiry thereon,” Premchandran said

The matter also figured in Rajya Sabha with CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury alleging involvement of the “highest office” in the country in the move to “suppress” the news of the Indian Union Muslim League MP Ahamed’s death.

The Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital later denied that it tried to suppress the news of Ahamed’s death. It said the former Union Minister was alive when brought to the hospital, but died at 2.15 a.m. on Wednesday.

RML Medical Superintendent A.K. Gadpayle said there was no political pressure on the hospital. “The protocol is to not allow any one in the ICU when the treatment is on. Ahamed was alive when brought to the hospital. He died at 2.15 a.m. I am hurt by the allegations,” Godpayle told CNN News 18 news channel.

–IANS

ps/vm