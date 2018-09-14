RSS doesn’t ask members to work for a political party: Bhagwat

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Tuesday that his organisation never asks ‘swayamsewaks’ to work for any particular political party but suggests that they support those who work for national interests.

On the second day of the “Bhavishya ka Bharat – an RSS perspective” conclave, Bhagwat said the Sangh believed that the centre of power should remain as envisaged in the Constitution.

“Questions are being raised that why there are RSS swayamsewaks in one particular party? Why there are many office bearers? This is not our question. Why they don’t go to other parties. It is their decision. We don’t ask any swayamsewak to work for a specific political party,” he said at an outreach event here.

Bhagwat said the Sangh tells its members to support those who work for the nation’s good.

“Those swayamsewaks working with any responsibility in Sangh, they don’t do politics. They take a call according to their conscience.”

Many with RSS links are known to be in leading positions in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and in various governments, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Many from the RSS are also holding top Constitutional posts now.

Referring to allegations that Sangh holds the power centre of the BJP, he said the RSS does not believes in two power centres.

“There is centre of power in the country as envisaged in the Constitution. It will continue.”

He said the Sangh had its views on national issues but it doesn’t interfere in the government’s policies and functioning.

–IANS

bns/mr