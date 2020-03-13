RSS meet in Bengaluru as scheduled from Sunday

Bengaluru, March 13 (IANS) The annual meeting of the Rashtriya Swamyamsevak Sangh (RSS) would be held from Sunday as scheduled in the city despite a week-long lockdown in Karnataka from Monday due to coronavirus scare, an official said on Friday.

“As our 3-day meeting from March 15 is internal and not for public, it will be held as scheduled in the city’s southern outskirts with all precautions and safety measures in place,” RSS spokesman Rajesh Padmar told IANS here.

The three-day meeting will be held at Janaseva Vidya Kendra at Channanahalli in the city’s southern outskirts, where about 1,400 members of the organisation will participate and deliberate on its expansion plans.

“We have taken permission from the authorities, including police and will follow the guidelines issued by the state health department and the civic body,” said Parmar.

The pro-Hindu nationalist organisation’s highest decision body — the Akhila Bharatiya Prathinidhi Sabha (ABPS) — will also meet during the event and pass resolutions on major issues spanning politics, economics and culture.

“The focus of the meeting will be on improving ‘shakhas’, increasing training camps and sharing our practices and experiences for the benefit of all attending the event,” the official added.

Being held for the seventh time in the southern state, the meeting will be conducted by Sangh’s ‘sarkaryawah’ Suresh Joshi and presided over by its ‘Sarsanghchalak’ Mohan Bhagawat.

