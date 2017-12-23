RSS meet in MP stresses need to woo tribals, Dalits

Ujjain/Bhopal, Jan 2 (IANS) Taking lessons from the Gujarat election results, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday underlined the need to focus on the tribals and the Dalits in Madhya Pradesh, ahead of the state assembly polls later this year.

According to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) insiders, Bhagwat, who has been camping in Ujjain since December 30, is likely to discuss both state assembly election this year and parliamentary polls next year with top state leaders of the Sangh.

Over the last four days, the RSS chief has discussed the twin elections with top Sangh functionaries and laid extra emphasis on the need for social harmony in the state.

Talking to representatives of various RSS arms, he said: “Our aim should be to ensure our presence in every section of the society across the state. We have to pay special attention to reaching out to Dalits and tribals.”

In the Gujarat election, the the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s victory margin saw a huge dip as compared to the previous election, as the backward castes, Dalits and the tribals had got alienated from the party there.

An RSS leader preferring anonymity said that the ongoing meeting was a national-level camp and only the top functionaries of the Sangh had been invited to attend it.

“The chiefs of intellectual, publicity, communication, services and management wings of the RSS are primarily taking part in this camp. The total number of participants in the meetings is barely 30,” he said.

On January 4, Bhagwat will dedicate to people a newly-constructed Bharat Mata Mandir here. He is scheduled to stay in Ujjain till January 5.

