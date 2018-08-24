RSS, Muslim Brotherhood were banned after assassination of top leaders: Rahul

London, Aug 26 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi has once again compared the RSS with the Muslim Brotherhood, a Sunni Islamist organisation, and said both were banned after the assassination of the top leaders of India and Egypt — Mahatma Gandhi and Anwar Sadat, respectively.

Speaking here on Saturday at an event organised by Indian Journalists’ Association, Gandhi said: “I said RSS is lot like the Muslim brotherhood. And there is a storm in a teacup back home. Both organisations were founded in the 1920s. Both organisations believe in institutional capture. Both organisations view the electoral process as a means of capturing institutions.”

“Muslim Brotherhood was banned after Anwar Sadat’s (then Egyptian president) assassination (in 1981), RSS was banned after Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination (in 1948). So, there are tremendous similarities. And the most interesting one, women are not allowed in either of these organisations. So, they are similar,” Gandhi added.

He also said: They are trying to capture institutions so that democratic organisation is throttled,” he added.

Gandhi had on Friday compared the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) with the Muslim Brotherhood, and said the RSS wanted to “capture” every institution of the country.

–IANS

sid/pgh/