RSS spreads hatred, Congress love: Rahul

Ajmer (Rajasthan), Feb 14 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi here on Thursday accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of spreading hatred in the society. The Congress wanted to change the country by spreading love and harmony, Gandhi said.

At the Congress Rashtriya Seva Dal national meet referreing to the morning ‘shakhas’ the RSS holds across the country, Gandhi said those wearing a pair of shorts and holding ‘lathis’ in the morning only spread hatred.

India was now facing an ideological battle, he said. On the one side, there are the RSS and the BJP, which, he alleged, were spreading hatred, on other side was an ideology that spread love and peace.

Gandhi attacked Prime minister Narendra Modi for saying there had been no progress in the country in the last 70 years.

Referring to a statement by Modi that the ‘elephant’ called India was sleeping before he became the Prime Minister, Gandhi said: “He means to say Mahatma) Gandhi did nothing, Sardar Patel did nothing, Jawaharlal Nehru and Ambedkar did nothing. The Chief Ministers of states, farmers, workers and people did nothing.”

Modi’s statements were an insult to each and every person in the country, he added.

Launching an scathing attack on Modi, he said: “The ‘chowkidaar’ did not do ‘chowkidaari’ of farmers, youths and poor, but acted as a watchman for only 15-20 people of India.”

Gandhi apologised to the Congress Seva Dal members and admitted they did not get the respect they deserved.

“Right now, Seva Dal workers from Bihar brought to my notice that at a big rally there I had named all Congress outfits but not the Seva Dal. Hence I apologise. Now it will not happen. The Seva Dal is backbone of the Congress and not NSUI or Youth Congress,” he said.

The Congress President said, “Like my apology, I also have a complaint. The Seva Dal workersdid not fight for their right the way they should have. Now, this group should come up as a strong unit.”

Exhorting the volunteers to work hard, Gandhi said, “Look at Gandhi and Ambedkar. This country symbolises love, not hatred. The Seva Dal will have to show the right way to the Congress. What they used to do earlier will have to be done again by them.”

“You should be congratulated for discussing such an ideology,” he said.

Asking the volunteers not to be scared of anyone, the Congress President said, “Gandhiji was not afraid of anyone. He stood in front of British and defeated them. British had banned Seva Dal in India. As Modi wanted a Congress ‘mukt Bharat’, British wanted a Seva Dal ‘mukt Bharat’. But no Seva Dal worker apologised to British.”

“We need not be frightened of anyone. We shall defeat them, but not erase them, by spreading love,” said Gandhi.

–IANS

arc/pg/pcj