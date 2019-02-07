RSS spreads hatred: Rahul

Ajmer (Rajasthan), Feb 14 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused the RSS of spreading hatred in the society.

Attending a national meet of the Congress Rashtriya Seva Dal, Gandhi said those wearing half pants and holding ‘lathis’ in their hands in the morning only spread hatred.

The reference was to the morning ‘shakas’ the RSS holds across the country.

But the Congress wants to change the country by spreading love and harmony, Gandhi said.

India was now waging an ideological battle, he said. On the one side, there was RSS and BJP who he alleged were spreading hated while the on other side there was an ideology that spread love and peace.

Gandhi attacked Prime minister Narendra Modi for repeatedly saying that there had been no progress in the country in the last 70 years.

Referring to a statement by Modi that the ‘elephant’ called India was sleeping before he became the Prime Minister, Gandhi said: “So he means to say that (Mahatma) Gandhi did nothing, Sardar Patel did nothing, Jawaharlal Nehru and Ambedkar did nothing. The Chief Ministers of states, the farmers, workers and people did nothing.”

Gandhi said Modi had a notion that things changed in India only after he became the Prime minister.

His statements, he said, were an insult to each and every person in the country.

Gandhi apologized to members of Congress Seva Dal, admitting that they did not get the respect they deserved. “The Congress backbone is Seva Dal and not the Congress or NSUI,” said the party chief.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot welcomed Gandhi at the Kishangarh airport.

