RSS to Maha BJP MLAs: Learn from Modi-Shah (IANS Exclusive)

New Delhi, Dec 19 (IANS) The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has lessons for the BJP leaders on how to handle contentious issues. The RSS is very happy with the way the Modi-Shah duo has tackled controversial issues like Article 370, Triple Talaq, Citizenship Amendment Act and clearing of the decks for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

All the 105 MLAs of the BJP in Maharashtra led by former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis visited the RSS headquarters in Nagpur on Wednesday.

According to sources, the MLAs visited the RSS headquarters at Reshambagh early morning at the time when shakhas were being held.

As per the sources, the MLAs were given lessons on governance and asked to learn from Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, who according to the RSS, have been taking on the opposition ferociously on all the contentious decisions.

The MLAs visit happened as the Assembly session is in progress in Nagpur. Sources said Fadnavis took all the MLAs to the RSS office where they paid tributes to the founder Hedgewar.

Nagpur Mahanagar functionary Rajesh Loya, Sah Sanghchalak Gadge were present during the interaction.

IANS has learnt that the MLAs were asked to spread awareness about the Citizenship Amendment Act as the opposition is trying to malign its image by “falsely implicating RSS as anti-Muslims.”

The MLAS were reminded of the statement by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat who had said last year at an event that “Hindutva is not complete without Muslims in India”.

Sangh functionaries told the MLAs that the way Modi and Shah defend their decisions in public and tear apart the opposition is commendable and everybody should learn from them, said a source.

The MLAs were also asked to spread awareness about various welfare schemes run by the RSS and the Modi government.

Sources said that the attack on Nagpur mayor Sandeep Joshi was also discussed during the interaction.

Dileep Deodhar, close to RSS affairs said, “Sangh keeps organising such classes for its cadres from time to time to put across its viewpoint to them. This is called a motivational session.”

-IANS

hindi-skp/bg