RSS undermining institutions, trying to take over education system: Rahul

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the BJP and the RSS of undermining the institutions like the Supreme Court, Election Commission and said that it was trying to take over the education system.

Interacting with college and university teachers from nearly 20 states as part of the party’s outreach campaign, he slammed Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat over his three-day conclave, ‘Future of Bharat: An RSS Perspective’ and asked “who are you to organise whole nation?”

“Their agenda is: Let us capture all institutions of the country and let us capture sone ki chidiya (the golden bird) with a bypass surgery,” Gandhi said.

He said that the educational institutions, the Supreme Court, the Election Commission, were being systematically captured by the BJP and RSS.

“But they (the BJP and the RSS) will not succeed,” he said.

He claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the RSS wanted to install their people at the institutions of higher learning to curb dissent and make money.

“The RSS vision of India, like (BJP President) Amit Shah said, is that of a golden bird. They view it as a product and how it is to be utilised. They decide on who utilises it,” he said.

He said they are fighting the “attempted capture” of the golden bird by the RSS and have understood clearly electoral battle for them.

Slamming Bhagwat for his comments over organising the whole nation, the Congress chief said, “Bhagwat in his speech has said they are going to organise the whole nation. Who are you to organise the whole nation, Bhagwat? The nation will organise itself.”

“Are you some God that you are going to organise the nation of 1.3 crore billion people? Cannot you understand how arrogant you are? Do you think the nation is going to sit there and get organised by you?

“It is a fantasy which will be smashed in the next couple of months,” he said.

