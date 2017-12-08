RTI can hinder officials giving advice on decisions: Jaitley
New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) The Indian Right to Information (RTI) Act can sometimes inhibit bureaucrats from giving their honest opinion during the process of decision making, Finance and Defence Minister Arun Jaitley said on Friday.
“Bureaucrats are free to render their advice and opinion during the process of decision making,” Jaitley said at an event to release a book written by retired bureaucrat Omesh Saigal bout his experiences in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).
“However, the Right to Information Act can to some extent create hindrance in this regard, and civil servants may not feel free to do so, fearing that later his or her opinion may become public,” he added.
In this regard, the Finance Minister cited former editor B.G Verghese as saying that advice given by public servants in the course of decision making should not be made public.
–IANS
First Editor Vargehse should explain as to how he worked as an editor if so afraid of disclosure? If bureaucrats inhibit from giving their honest opinion during the process of decision making, then it is better they quit the job. They are paid for honest and transparent advice, but this statement of FM narrates as if bureaucrats are asked to deliver as per wishes of their AKKAS , thus they are afraid of disclosures under RTI.