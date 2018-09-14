Ruby Rose flaunts martial arts skills

Los Angeles, Sep 17 (IANS) Actress Ruby Rose, who is getting ready to play lesbian Batwoman in a new series, showed off her martial arts skills on Instagram.

On Saturday, Rose gave a sneak-peak at her martial arts training, which is likely to be part of her preparations for the iconic role, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The model-turned-actress looked to be in serious Zen mode as she followed her instructor’s every move and instruction.

She is dressed in full martial arts garb that included a robe, matching pants and a black cloth tied around her lean waist.

Initially, the instructor had her working on her arm and wrist strength by slowly lifting a piece of concrete with a stick and rope.

The instructor then went into a number of held positions which Rose captioned: “This part I can do.”

Eventually the training turned to some relaxed maneuver that involved breaking a piece of metal in half by slamming it into his arms.

With this the actress wrote: “This part I can not do… yet.”

–IANS

nn/