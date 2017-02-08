Ruby Rose loved getting elbowed by Reeves

Los Angeles, Feb 9 (IANS) Actress Ruby Rose says she loved getting elbowed in the head by her “John Wick: Chapter 2” co-star Keanu Reeves.

The 30-year-old has a fight sequence with Reeves in the forthcoming film, a follow-up to the actor’s 2014 hit film “John Wick”.

“I got a little nick, which I was so proud of,” Rose told eonline.com.

“I got an elbow in the head by Keanu, which I will love forever,” she added.

Reeves recalled saying: “I ripped the steering wheel off the steering column, which was kind of fun.”

“It was so violent,” Reeves said and added: “I had a steering wheel in my hand!”

Reeves admits that the shoot left him “exhausted” and sore. Many nights, he said, were spent recovering with “cold water, hot water, ice packs, some pills and maybe a glass of red”.

“For me, it’s not just the action. It’s the story. It’s the character. And I love doing it. So as long as I can do it, I will do it,” Reeves said.

–IANS

nn/rb