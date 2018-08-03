Ruby Rose to play Batwoman

Los Angeles, Aug 8 (IANS) Actress Ruby Rose has been roped in to play role of a lesbian Batwoman in a series for the network The CW.

As previously announced, the character will make her debut in the annual crossover event between four of the network’s DC shows: “The Flash,” “Arrow,” “Legends of Tomorrow,a and “Supergirl”, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

The event will be held in December.

Greg Berlanti is also planning a stand-alone series revolving around the character.

The “Batwoman” series, which is in development with Caroline Dries penning the script, revolves around Kate Kane, who, armed with a passion for social justice and flair for speaking her mind, soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence.

While saving the city, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope.

Rose celebrated the news through a post on Instagram, saying she is “beyond thrilled and honoured”.

“I’m also an emotional wreck… because this is a childhood dream,” she wrote.

“This is something I would have died to have seen on TV when I was a young member of the LGBT community who never felt represented on TV and felt alone and different. Thank you everyone. Thank you God,” added the actress.

Should “Batwoman” move to series, it would join a slate of DC shows at The CW that includes “Arrow”, “The Flash”, “Supergirl”, “Legends of Tomorrow” and “Black Lightning”.

Rose’s casting comes after the network made it a priority to cast an openly gay actress to take on the role.

Rose’s credits include “Orange Is the New Black” and features in “The Meg”, “Pitch Perfect 3” and “John Wick: Chapter 2”.

